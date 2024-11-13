Ameriprise Increases Stake in Knights Group Holdings

Knights Group Holdings Plc (GB:KGH) has released an update.

Knights Group Holdings Plc has announced that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has increased its voting rights in the company to 13.073% from a previous 12.148%. The acquisition highlights Ameriprise’s growing influence in Knights Group, potentially affecting future strategic decisions. This development is crucial for investors tracking major stakeholder movements in the financial market.

