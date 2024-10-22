Ameriprise Finl's Earnings: A Preview

Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.83.

Ameriprise Finl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.19, leading to a 4.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ameriprise Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 8.53 8.20 7.69 7.57 EPS Actual 8.72 8.39 7.75 7.68 Price Change % 4.0% -3.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Ameriprise Finl's Stock

Shares of Ameriprise Finl were trading at $522.64 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ameriprise Finl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ameriprise Finl.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Ameriprise Finl, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $498.67, suggesting a potential 4.59% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T. Rowe Price Gr, Brookfield and Blue Owl Cap, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For T. Rowe Price Gr, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $110.83, indicating a potential 78.79% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $50.96, indicating a potential 90.25% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Cap, with an average 1-year price target of $22.39, suggesting a potential 95.72% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for T. Rowe Price Gr, Brookfield and Blue Owl Cap are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Neutral -20.67% $718.06M 5.04% T. Rowe Price Gr Neutral 7.65% $911.50M 4.77% Brookfield Outperform -2.61% $3.90B 0.00% Blue Owl Cap Outperform 31.88% $322.75M 2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Ameriprise Finl ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Delving into Ameriprise Finl's Background

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2023. With about 10,000 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Financial Insights: Ameriprise Finl

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ameriprise Finl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Ameriprise Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

