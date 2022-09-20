Ameriprise Financial's (NYSE:AMP) earnings growth rate lags the 17% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the Ameriprise Financial share price has climbed 94% in five years, easily topping the market return of 50% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 10% , including dividends .

While the stock has fallen 3.8% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Ameriprise Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.26 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:AMP Earnings Per Share Growth September 20th 2022

We know that Ameriprise Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Ameriprise Financial will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Ameriprise Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 118%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ameriprise Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 17% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ameriprise Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ameriprise Financial .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

