Ameriprise Financial (XTRA:A4S) Price Target Increased by 58.92% to 481.43

The average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial (XTRA:A4S) has been revised to 481,43 € / share. This is an increase of 58.92% from the prior estimate of 302,94 € dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 374,34 € to a high of 582,86 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from the latest reported closing price of 414,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A4S is 0.29%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 95,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,271K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A4S by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A4S by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,818K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A4S by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,703K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A4S by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,548K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares , representing a decrease of 24.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A4S by 14.16% over the last quarter.

