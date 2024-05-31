Ameriprise Financial Shifts Stake in IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group PLC (GB:IQG) has released an update.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has altered its stake in IQGeo Group PLC, crossing a notable threshold of voting rights on May 29, 2024. This change in shareholding has resulted in Ameriprise Financial holding an aggregate of 11.763% of voting rights, with 7,269,936 indirect voting rights through Vidacos Nominees Ltd. The detailed notification of this significant financial movement was completed in Swindon, UK.

