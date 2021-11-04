AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $310.24, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMP was $310.24, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $311.18 and a 91.58% increase over the 52 week low of $161.94.

AMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). AMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.54. Zacks Investment Research reports AMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.2%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW)

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 16.97% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of AMP at 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.