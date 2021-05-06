AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $261.25, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMP was $261.25, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.90 and a 144.66% increase over the 52 week low of $106.78.

AMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). AMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports AMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.4%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 38.48% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of AMP at 4.83%.

