AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMP was $214.66, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $215.45 and a 168.29% increase over the 52 week low of $80.01.

AMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.86. Zacks Investment Research reports AMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.73%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIBL with an increase of 142.74% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of AMP at 3.46%.

