AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.17, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMP was $156.17, representing a -13.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.85 and a 95.19% increase over the 52 week low of $80.01.

AMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.14. Zacks Investment Research reports AMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.55%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 32.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMP at 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.