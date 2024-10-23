Ameriprise Financial reports Q3 adjusted EPS $9.02, consensus $8.92

Reports Q3 revenue $4.4B, consensus $4.31B. Perspective from Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: “Ameriprise (AMP) delivered another very good quarter further demonstrating the strength of our client and advisor value propositions, complementary businesses, and strategic focus. We’re generating strong revenue and earnings growth across our business. With the positive market environment and our planning expertise, clients are investing more broadly. Flows into fee-based investment advisory accounts increased significantly, transactional activity remained strong and advisor productivity reached another new high. Across the firm, we continue to drive operating efficiencies while investing for growth. Our financial strength and free cash flow generation remain key differentiators and provide flexibility as we navigate market cycles and consistently generate strong results and return capital to shareholders.”

