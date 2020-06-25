Ameriprise Financial Reports Estimated Taxes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) announced the company estimates its second quarter adjusted operating earnings will include a reversal of the $144 million tax benefit that was recorded in the first quarter. The company said this is a result of strong equity market appreciation in the second quarter. Also, the company no longer expects a net operating loss in 2020.

The company currently expects its year-to-date operating effective tax rate as of second quarter 2020 to be in the 16 percent to 18 percent range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.