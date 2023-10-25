News & Insights

Ameriprise Financial profit rises as AUM, client assets climb

October 25, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Financial adviser Ameriprise Financial AMP.N on Wednesday reported a jump in third-quarter adjusted profit, helped by higher client assets and a boost in its assets under management.

Total client assets rose nearly 15% to $816 billion in the quarter from $711 billion a year earlier.

Assets under management and administration climbed 12% to reach $1.23 trillion in the third quarter, driven by strong client net inflows and market appreciation.

Ameriprise's wealth management practice primarily targets households with $500,000 to $5 million in investable assets.

"Wealth Management remains our primary growth driver with good client flows and excellent client-advisor engagement," CEO Jim Cracchiolo said in a statement.

Adjusted operating earnings excluding unlocking came in at $823 million, or $7.68 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $716 million, or $6.35 per share, a year earlier.

