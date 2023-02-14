Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 9.72% of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG). This represents 9.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 8.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.11% and an increase in total ownership of 1.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of $9.40.

The projected annual revenue for GCM Grosvenor Inc. is $511MM, a decrease of 4.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.66, a decrease of 1.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCM Grosvenor Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCMG is 0.12%, an increase of 20.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 60,033K shares. The put/call ratio of GCMG is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 6,452K shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 72.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 6,806.57% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,943K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,904K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,294K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 3,262K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

