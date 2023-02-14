Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 8.68% of Synaptics (SYNA)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA). This represents 8.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 3.03MM shares and 7.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.53% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is $152.43. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from its latest reported closing price of $125.43.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is $1,552MM, a decrease of 11.20%. The projected annual EPS is $10.14, an increase of 71.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.18%, a decrease of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 44,710K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,352K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,181K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 4.69% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,046K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 11.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,158K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Synaptics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

