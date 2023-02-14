Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 7.70% of Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.88MM shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.06% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is $96.61. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.06% from its latest reported closing price of $95.60.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is $1,741MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.24, a decrease of 1.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 46,517K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,731K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,823K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing a decrease of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 41.11% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,750K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,557K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $95.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 0.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=94).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

