Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 7.57% of P3 Health Partners Inc - (PIII)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A (PIII). This represents 7.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 4.20MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 717.92% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for P3 Health Partners Inc - is $8.67. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 717.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.06.

The projected annual revenue for P3 Health Partners Inc - is $1,328MM, an increase of 35.99%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in P3 Health Partners Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIII is 0.02%, a decrease of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.83% to 30,162K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,623K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,623K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 86.70% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nicholas Investment Partners holds 1,462K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 67.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 1.76% over the last quarter.

P3 Health Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. Company leverages its deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

