Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 7.50% of Cerence (CRNC)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Cerence Inc (CRNC). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.52MM shares and 6.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.32% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerence is $30.40. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.32% from its latest reported closing price of $28.86.

The projected annual revenue for Cerence is $286MM, a decrease of 9.76%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerence. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 9.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNC is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 42,561K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,873K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 33.68% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,868K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 99.83% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,641K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 1,278K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 49.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,255K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 94.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 925.01% over the last quarter.

Cerence Background Information

Cerence Background Information

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead.

