Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 7.35% of Educational Development (EDUC)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC). This represents 7.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 6.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.21% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Educational Development is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Educational Development. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDUC is 0.03%, a decrease of 37.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 3,158K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 400K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 43.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDUC by 116.73% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 393K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDUC by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 255K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDUC by 19.07% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 225K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDUC by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Educational Development Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Educational Development Corporation, a Delaware corporation, was incorporated in 1965 to develop curriculum materials for schools. In 1978 the Publishing Division was created to distribute Usborne children's books, and the Home Business Division was started in 1989. Educational Development Corporation is the United States trade publisher of a line of children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited. The Home Business Division distributes these books through independent sales consultants who hold book showings in individual homes and through book fairs, fund raisers and direct sales. The Home Business Division is also responsible for sales to school and public libraries. The Company’s Publishing Division distributes the books to book stores, toy stores, specialty stores and other retail outlets throughout the United States.

