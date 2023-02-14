Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 6.72% of TRANSPHORM (TGAN)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.81MM shares of TRANSPHORM INC (TGAN). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.50MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.39% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TRANSPHORM is $8.03. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 83.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.38.

The projected annual revenue for TRANSPHORM is $19MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRANSPHORM. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGAN is 0.15%, an increase of 36.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 40,307K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,676K shares representing 40.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,773K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 27.67% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,988K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 911K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 74.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 794K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

