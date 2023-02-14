Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 6.32% of Teradata (TDC)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.43MM shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC). This represents 6.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.56MM shares and 7.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is $44.94. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $39.58.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is $1,826MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual EPS is $1.91, an increase of 496.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.15% to 110,234K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,088K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472K shares, representing a decrease of 66.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 46.38% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 5,067K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 13.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,297K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,258K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 0.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,258K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.