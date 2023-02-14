Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 5.71% of Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB). This represents 5.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.93MM shares and 5.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.36% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is $46.28. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.36% from its latest reported closing price of $47.40.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is $2,641MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, an increase of 5.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.13%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 79,162K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 10,893K shares representing 19.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,183K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10,785K shares representing 19.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 78.66% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,606K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,222K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 23.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,208K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online.

