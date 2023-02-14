Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 5.22% of Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP). This represents 5.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ampco-Pittsburgh. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 12,855K shares. The put/call ratio of AP is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,323K shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,378K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 45.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 1,144K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,069K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 652K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Background Information

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

