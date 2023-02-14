Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 4.33% of FMC Technologies (FTI)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.35MM shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI). This represents 4.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 25.86MM shares and 5.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC Technologies is $14.80. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $14.12.

The projected annual revenue for FMC Technologies is $7,468MM, an increase of 14.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC Technologies. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.41%, an increase of 26.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 524,100K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 53,044K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,763K shares, representing a decrease of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 33.50% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 28,424K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,188K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 29.42% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 21,822K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,699K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 18,545K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 16,984K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,125K shares, representing an increase of 46.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 150.89% over the last quarter.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

