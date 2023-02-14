Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 4.27% of ICF International (ICFI)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 4.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.00MM shares and 5.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.70% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICF International is $138.21. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.70% from its latest reported closing price of $104.94.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is $2,016MM, an increase of 19.12%. The projected annual EPS is $6.09, an increase of 70.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.35%, an increase of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 23,278K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,036K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 907K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing a decrease of 25.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 57.23% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 775K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 27.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 542K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 529K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 35.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 85.82% over the last quarter.

ICF International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

