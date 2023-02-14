Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 3.64% of IBEX Holdings (IBEX)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of IBEX Holdings Limited (IBEX). This represents 3.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.97MM shares and 5.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for IBEX Holdings is $28.15. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of $26.15.

The projected annual revenue for IBEX Holdings is $562MM, an increase of 9.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, an increase of 16.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBEX Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBEX is 0.07%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.20% to 6,665K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 895K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 823K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 575K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 556K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 408K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 28.90% over the last quarter.

IBEX Background Information

IBEX Background Information

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

