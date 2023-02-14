Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 3.39% of Amedisys (AMED)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.10MM shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED). This represents 3.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is $111.49. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of $93.95.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is $2,413MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, an increase of 43.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.16%, a decrease of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 35,982K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,803K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,760K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 81,854.24% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,526K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,071K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,003K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 1,312.69% over the last quarter.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

