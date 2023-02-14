Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 2.99% of Afya (AFYA)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Afya Ltd (AFYA). This represents 2.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.76MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.78% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Afya is $18.74. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 36.78% from its latest reported closing price of $13.70.

The projected annual revenue for Afya is $2,688MM, an increase of 19.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.18, an increase of 34.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afya. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFYA is 0.32%, an increase of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.88% to 26,948K shares. The put/call ratio of AFYA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 4,374K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,702K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,433K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,071K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 54.07% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,439K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 22.31% over the last quarter.

BGAFX - Baron Global Advantage Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Afya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.