Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 2.73% of Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT). This represents 2.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.39MM shares and 5.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is $95.74. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $82.45.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is $1,090MM, an increase of 39.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.12, an increase of 149.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.38%, a decrease of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 109,989K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,957K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,913K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 19.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,021K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,720K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 112,147.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,491K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

