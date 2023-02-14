Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 2.10% of Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR). This represents 2.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.26MM shares and 6.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.94% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $68.40. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from its latest reported closing price of $65.81.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 52.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.06, an increase of 233.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.32%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 78,435K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,930K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,928K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,367K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,492K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,576K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,992K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 37.08% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,652K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 63.86% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

