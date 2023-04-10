Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 18.22% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.03MM shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR). This represents 18.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2023 they reported 5.44MM shares and 12.35% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.46% and an increase in total ownership of 5.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 965.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is $8.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 965.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80.

The projected annual revenue for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is $27MM, an increase of 99.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIGR is 0.02%, a decrease of 84.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 30,573K shares. The put/call ratio of EIGR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBBQ - Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 50.98% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 829K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 51K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 40.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 89.58% over the last quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Background Information

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis.

