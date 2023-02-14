Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 12.56% of Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH). This represents 12.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 11.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 113.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.95% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Global Holdings is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.95% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Global Holdings is $1,788MM, a decrease of 1.48%. The projected annual EPS is $2.19, an increase of 109.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGH is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 65,241K shares. The put/call ratio of SGH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,658K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 9.09% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,964K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 2,954K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,986K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 1,708K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 13.00% over the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

