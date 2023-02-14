Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 11.17% of Bloom Energy (BE)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.04MM shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE). This represents 11.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 20.68MM shares and 14.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.52% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $29.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from its latest reported closing price of $23.30.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is $1,529MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual EPS is $0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.33%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.81% to 164,715K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 10,357K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,160K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,005K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,535K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,378K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,262K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,541K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 46.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,476K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 45.28% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

