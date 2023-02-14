Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 1.87% of Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR). This represents 1.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inter Parfums is $123.68. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $118.91.

The projected annual revenue for Inter Parfums is $1,134MM, an increase of 14.94%. The projected annual EPS is $3.78, an increase of 16.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter Parfums. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.22%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 24,803K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 40.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,360K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 7.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 851K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 760K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 742K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Inter Parfums Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.