Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 1.25% of Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK). This represents 1.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 6.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 82.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.59% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anika Therapeutics is $36.04. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $31.18.

The projected annual revenue for Anika Therapeutics is $172MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anika Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIK is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.09% to 15,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIK is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,565K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 55.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,090K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 614K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 596K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 12.54% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 594K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Anika Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

