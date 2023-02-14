Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 0.78% of Samsara Inc - (IOT)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Samsara Inc - Class A (IOT). This represents 0.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.18% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is $20.14. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.18% from its latest reported closing price of $15.84.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is $643MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 14.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 1.04%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 147,558K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 47,429K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 7,081K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 5,279K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,952K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 1.92% over the last quarter.

AH Equity Partners LSV III, L.L.C. holds 3,996K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.