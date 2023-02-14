Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 0.58% of Trade Desk (TTD)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.56MM shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD). This represents 0.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.79MM shares and 9.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.99% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $63.21. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.99% from its latest reported closing price of $48.63.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is $1,916MM, an increase of 29.23%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.48%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 398,798K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 47,175K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,637K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,311K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,139K shares, representing a decrease of 82.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,241K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 51.19% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 12,187K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,798K shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 99.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,128K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.