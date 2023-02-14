Ameriprise Financial Now Owns 0.23% of Regis (RGS)

Fintel reports that Ameriprise Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.10MM shares of Regis Corporation (RGS). This represents 0.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 5.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 284.25% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regis is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 284.25% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46.

The projected annual EPS is $0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 38.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGS is 0.09%, an increase of 77.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.71% to 114,439K shares. The put/call ratio of RGS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 38,741K shares representing 85.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,990K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 27.85% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 26,211K shares representing 57.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,972K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 13.43% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,519K shares representing 23.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,576K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,335K shares representing 20.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,129K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Regis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regis Corporation is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,384 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

