Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $872 million, or $8.14 per share. This compares with $1061 million, or $9.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $3.92 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $872 Mln. vs. $1061 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.14 vs. $9.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.92 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

