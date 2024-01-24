Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $377 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $649 million, or $5.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $761 million or $7.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $3.99 billion from $3.66 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

