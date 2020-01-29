Markets
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $463 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $539 million, or $3.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $551 million or $4.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.29 billion from $3.18 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $551 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.20 vs. $3.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.27 -Revenue (Q4): $3.29 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.

