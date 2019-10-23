Markets
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q3 Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $543 million, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.35 billion from $3.32 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $543 Mln. vs. $503 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.04 vs. $3.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.

