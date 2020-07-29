Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP):

-Earnings: -$539 million in Q2 vs. $492 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.31 in Q2 vs. $3.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $2.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.46 per share -Revenue: $2.71 billion in Q2 vs. $3.25 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.