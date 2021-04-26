Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.44 billion, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $15.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $663 million or $5.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $3.35 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $663 Mln. vs. $694 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.43 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.69 -Revenue (Q1): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

