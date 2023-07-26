Ameriprise Financial Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $890 million, or $8.21 per share. This compares with $614 million, or $5.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $807 million or $7.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $3.88 billion from $3.49 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $890 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.21 vs. $5.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.

