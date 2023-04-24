Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $417 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $825 million, or $7.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $798 million or $7.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.74 billion from $3.63 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $417 Mln. vs. $825 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.79 vs. $7.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.63 Bln last year.

