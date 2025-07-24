Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.060 billion, or $10.73 per share. This compares with $829 million, or $8.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $9.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $4.375 billion from $4.220 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.060 Bln. vs. $829 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.73 vs. $8.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.375 Bln vs. $4.220 Bln last year.

