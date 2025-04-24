Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $583 million, or $5.83 per share. This compares with $990 million, or $9.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $950 million or $9.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $4.354 billion from $4.146 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $583 Mln. vs. $990 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.83 vs. $9.46 last year. -Revenue: $4.354 Bln vs. $4.146 Bln last year.

