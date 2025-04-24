AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $AMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL ($AMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $9.50 per share, beating estimates of $9.20 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $4,309,000,000, missing estimates of $4,443,429,784 by $-134,429,784.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $AMP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH EDWARD SWEENEY (PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $8,399,971 .

. WALTER STANLEY BERMAN (EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,655 shares for an estimated $4,882,779 .

. JAMES M CRACCHIOLO (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $4,866,966

WILLIAM F TRUSCOTT (CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,241,743

GUMER ALVERO (PRESIDENT-INSURANCE&ANNUITIES) sold 2,325 shares for an estimated $1,199,812

ROBERT FRANCIS JR SHARPE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,074,568 .

. DAWN M. BROCKMAN (SVP AND CONTROLLER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $196,041

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 546 institutional investors add shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 11/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

