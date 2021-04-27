Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP first-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings per share of $5.43 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73. Moreover, the bottom line comes in 27% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Results were aided by growth in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, an improvement in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balance were tailwinds.

After taking into consideration significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $437 million or $3.58 per share, down substantially from the $2.04 billion or $15.88 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

On an operating basis, total adjusted net revenues were $3.25 billion, up 10.3% year over year. The top line, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. On a GAAP basis, net revenues came in at $3.35 billion, up 12% year over year.

Adjusted operating expenses totaled $2.48 billion, flaring up 7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

AUM & AUA Improve

Driven by strong client flows in Wealth and Asset Management segment and market appreciation, total AUM and AUA was a record $1.14 trillion, up 36% year over year.

Dividend Hike

Concurrent with the earnings release, Ameriprise announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per share, representing a hike of 9% from the prior payout. This dividend will be paid out on May 21 to shareholders of record as of May 10.

Share Repurchase Update

During the first quarter, Ameriprise repurchased shares worth $491 million.

Our Take

Solid AUM balance and diversified investment portfolio are anticipated to continue supporting the company. Moreover, its business-restructuring efforts will likely aid profitability. Nonetheless, rising expenses, mainly due to the company’s advertising campaign and technology upgrades, make us apprehensive.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.77 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64. The figure reflected a rise of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Blackstone’s BX distributable earnings of 96 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The reported figure also marked a significant rise from the 46 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC earnings of 89 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line underlined 24% growth from the prior-year quarter.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackstone Group IncThe (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.