Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Price Target Increased by 8.68% to 472.77

The average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has been revised to 472.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.68% from the prior estimate of 435.03 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 395.92 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from the latest reported closing price of 410.85 / share.

Ameriprise Financial Declares $1.35 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 27, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.35 per share.

At the current share price of $410.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 4.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.33%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 95,506K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,499K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,239K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,117K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,170K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,493K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,472K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

